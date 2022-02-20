2022 NASCAR Daytona 500 Race Is Livestreamed by Ryan Blaney

It’s the biggest race of the year. The 2022 NASCAR Daytona 500 is happening right now, and you can watch it all live for free. Race drive Ryan Blaney is livestreaming it from his Ford.
NASCAR officials thought about those who aren’t present at the track or can’t access FOX. They’ve put up cameras inside Ryan Blaney’s car. You can watch it too. It’s free!
The footage really shows why NASCAR drivers have to be highly skilled. The sheer amount of force displayed is just breathtaking. Even one wrong move can end participants’ dreams of becoming champions.
The race started at 2:30 p.m. ET and it will take around three and a half hours to complete. As the Daytona 500 name suggests, drivers will have to race for 500 miles. That is a whopping 200 laps since the Daytona International Speedway is two and a half miles long.
Since 2019, NASCAR officials have changed the rules and introduced stages for the race. There are three of them. The first two are 65 laps each, while the final stage is comprised of 70 laps.
For the 2022 NASCAR Daytona 500 race, we have 42 cars that qualified. This means 21 teams are striving for success just right now.
Ryan Blaney is 28 years old and drives the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang. It’s his fifth participation in the great race. He scored his first win in 2017 at the Pocono Raceway. Blaney has seven career wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and four in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
Now watch the race unfolding live from Blaney’s Ford. There are still over two hours left for us to enjoy! Just bear in mind that the video might face some delays at some point.
Who’ll be the winner of the 2022 NASCAR Daytona 500 race? Tell us in the comments below.
