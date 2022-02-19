NASCAR Confiscates Penske and RFK Car Wheels for Inspection

More on this:

1 Joey Logano Wins NASCAR's 2022 Clash, Says New Car Allows for Better Bumping and Banging

2 NASCAR President Says New Car Gets No Special Treatment

3 Floyd Mayweather Jr. Joins NASCAR, Will Be Picky With Races

4 This Abandoned NASCAR Stadium Is Now a Vandalized, Ghost Race Track

5 What Makes the NASCAR Next Generation Cup Car So Divisive?