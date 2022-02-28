2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price Increases Are Ludicrously High

The Gelandewagen was never affordable, but price increases for the 2022 model year make the all-terrain vehicle seriously expensive in Germany.
According to Business Insider, the Stuttgart-based automaker will increase the starting price of the G 350 d on March 22nd by 965 euros plus an inflationary adjustment of 3,000 euros. In other words, the most affordable specification will be priced from €91,845 or $103,125 at current exchange rates.
The G 400 d will cost €4,965 more compared to the current suggested retail price according to documents reviewed by the cited publication. The G 500 that’s marketed under the G 550 moniker in the United States will see an increase of €6,165 to €105,845 or $118,770 excluding value-added tax.
Last, but certainly not least, the range-topping variant is going up €15,325 to €152,050 or $170,630 before VAT. If you add the 19 percent value-added tax, make that €180,939 or $203,050 as per the current exchange rates.
In adding to the inflationary trend that sweeps the entire world in these very troubled times, we also have to remember that every Gelandewagen will receive more standard goodies on March 22nd. “This reduces the complexity in the production of the vehicles,” said a sales manager, “but however, it doesn’t exactly contribute to the transparency of pricing for customers.”
Codenamed W463A, the second generation of the G-Class utility vehicle isn’t produced by Mercedes. Contract manufacturer Magna Steyr assembles the Gelandewagen in Austria at a Graz-based facility where it also makes the BMW 5er and Z4, Jaguar E-Pace and I-Pace, and Toyota GR Supra.
The 350 d features a straight-six turbo diesel with a displacement of 2.9 liters and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque from 1,200 to 3,200 revolutions per minute. Level up to the 400 d, and you’re looking at 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) of torque. The gasoline-engined 500 and 63 take their mojo from a 4.0-liter V8 with different codenames because the M177 is an AMG-branded engine while the M176 doesn’t benefit from this revered status.
The G 400 d will cost €4,965 more compared to the current suggested retail price according to documents reviewed by the cited publication. The G 500 that’s marketed under the G 550 moniker in the United States will see an increase of €6,165 to €105,845 or $118,770 excluding value-added tax.
Last, but certainly not least, the range-topping variant is going up €15,325 to €152,050 or $170,630 before VAT. If you add the 19 percent value-added tax, make that €180,939 or $203,050 as per the current exchange rates.
In adding to the inflationary trend that sweeps the entire world in these very troubled times, we also have to remember that every Gelandewagen will receive more standard goodies on March 22nd. “This reduces the complexity in the production of the vehicles,” said a sales manager, “but however, it doesn’t exactly contribute to the transparency of pricing for customers.”
Codenamed W463A, the second generation of the G-Class utility vehicle isn’t produced by Mercedes. Contract manufacturer Magna Steyr assembles the Gelandewagen in Austria at a Graz-based facility where it also makes the BMW 5er and Z4, Jaguar E-Pace and I-Pace, and Toyota GR Supra.
The 350 d features a straight-six turbo diesel with a displacement of 2.9 liters and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) of torque from 1,200 to 3,200 revolutions per minute. Level up to the 400 d, and you’re looking at 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) of torque. The gasoline-engined 500 and 63 take their mojo from a 4.0-liter V8 with different codenames because the M177 is an AMG-branded engine while the M176 doesn’t benefit from this revered status.