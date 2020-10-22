2022 Mercedes-AMG S 63 Gets Accurately Rendered, Looks Large and in Charge

Just two days after the spyshot debut, we have the first renderings showing the all-new Mercedes-AMG S 63. In about a year, this sedan will set a new benchmark for combining luxury and performance.
Mercedes doesn't make a slow version of the S-Class. The ones at the top of the range can probably keep up with some sports cars. But the "63 AMG" model has always been this educated brute. For this reason, we can't wait to see what the 2022 model is like.
Even though this car has never been seen without camouflage and probably won't launch for another year, these photos are so clean that it's almost like looking at a familiar sight. It's partly because the Russian website Kolesa does such a good job at realistically depicting future cars, but also due to the familiarity of Mercedes-AMG design.
The Panamericana grille, for example, has been around for many years. Meanwhile, the front intakes and rear diffuser look identical to the ones on the updated E 63. We don't have a rendering of the interior, but that too will have an element from the E 63, and that's the AMG-specific steering wheel.
But big changes are on the way in the powertrain department, at least if we're to believe the rumors. The new S 63 e is supposed to be, you guessed it, a plug-in hybrid. Through a combination of e-motor and 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the sports sedan is supposed to make around 700 horsepower. AMG is apparently also making an S 73 e with over 800 hp.
While it initially sounds far-fetched, Mercedes-AMG has had to limit the number of new models it sells due to high emissions. In addition, Porsche has been selling a similarly equipped Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid since 2017. BMW is said to be developing future M cars with 200 hp electric motors as well.
