2022 Mercedes C-Class Rendering Shows the AMG Line Look

The global car market has undoubtedly begun to shrink. However, sales of sedans have at least stopped losing traction to SUVs, and Mercedes is close to launching a rival for that pesky new BMW 3 Series that keeps dominating its segment. 2 photos



We are talking about the W206 generation, which we hope will revive the segment and make luxury German sedans cool again. It's been testing for quite some time, and frankly, we're not that impressed with the design of the regular versions. However, the AMG Line package could be just what's needed, if we're to believe the accuracy of this latest rendering from the Russian website



AMG Line is a fancy way of saying you want all the looks with none of the performance. The car equivalent of a beauty filter is applied by most of the world's automakers, and Mercedes's packages are some of the most expensive out there. However, AMG Line can be bought much more cheaply on the C-Class than on the S-Class through special deals.



The new design language is abundantly evident here, as the baby RWD Benz sports a minimalist, almost Tesla-like look. The AMG style gives you the aggressive yet fake intakes on the sides of the bumper, plus that sporty main grille. It's also possible that without this kit you won't even have fake exhaust tips at the back, just a smooth bumper.



