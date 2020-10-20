2022 Mercedes-AMG S 63 Spied for the First Time, Design Is Understated

AMG

Mercedes models have one of the longest road testing cycles of any brand, sometimes stretching well past two years. With the W223 S-Class, development began immediately after they presented a mid-life cycle for the older generation. Is it worth it? Well, Mercedes is still one of the most desirable brands on the planet and themodels are their crowning achievement.An S 63 is supposed to do many things that are difficult to combine into one car. It's supposed to be refined and luxurious, much more so than lesser AMG models. So road noise and vibration will almost disappear from the driving experience. Meanwhile, the acceleration should be almost on part with older supercars, since many buyers like to test their metal.Reports talk of two potential models being offered, the base S 63 e and the flagship S 73 e. That's right, they both feature some form of electrification and are proud of this fact. The first, less powerful model will reportedly have the 4.0-liter V8 engine at the front and an e-motor at the back to deliver a combined output of around 700 hp. Meanwhile, the "73" powertrain will be seen in a few other AMG models and might be an 800 hp monster.With so much time until the official unveiling and not a single charging port seen on this prototype, you can take that with a grain of salt. However, even the V8 engines fitted to the GLE and GLS have been electrified, so you can't get away from hybrid assistance, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.