2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Looks Like a New Car in the Latest Rendering

The E63 AMG is probably the most interesting German sedan of all time because it changes not only from one generation to another but also during the mid-life facelift. Last time, they completely changed the front end, getting rid of the split headlights, while also improving the drivetrain by adding 4Matic. What will they do this year?
Mercedes signaled it's almost ready to reveal the normal E-Class refresh, and the AMG version will follow shortly. But though numerous leaks, the Russian website Kolesa has managed to create a nice set of preview renderings.
As you can tell, big changes are happening at the front, where they're completely replacing the headlights, grille and the lower part of the bumper. This 2021 E63 looks streamlined and more in line with the rest of the Mercedes family.
From the back, we're able to observe the new taillights, which are now long and stretch over the trunk opening. AMG designers have also re-shaped the diffuser and exhaust tips for a fresh look. While the interior isn't shown here, we believe this will have fresh MBUX screens, as seen in the 2021 E-Class presentation video, as well as a new steering wheel design, this one, which we believe is going into the S-Class as well.
At the moment, it's unclear exactly what powertrain goes into the fresh sports sedan, but it should be the same as in the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63/63 S. The best version makes 603 hp (612 PS) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), so it's the same as before, only helped by a small electric motor with 22 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft). This will turn the E63 into a mild-hybrid, giving it better gas mileage.
It's also possible, though unlikely, that they'll give it the same power output as the AMG GT 63 S 4-door or mess around with a plug-in system. Either way, the availability of V8 gas-guzzlers will be more limited in Europe than everywhere else.
