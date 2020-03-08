2021 Mercedes C-Class Accurately Rendered, Looks Identical to the E-Class

People complained about all Audis looking the same, but there used to be a time when Mercedes also made almost identical sedans, and they're doing it again. This accurate rendering of the all-new 2021 C-Class reveals an almost identical face to the recent E-Class facelift.
The Korean website KKS Studio did another one of their accurate renderings. This isn't the current C-Class with a face swap, but something based on real spyshots. Despite that, it doesn't feel like a new car.
The artist placed it side-by-side with the recent facelift for the bigger E-Class sedan and the entry-level executive model appears almost the same. Sure, there are slight variations in panel lines or trim, but they are small.
To be honest, the segment isn't particularly interesting right now, with the regular 3 Series and A4 looking somewhat bland. But things will get spicy when the giant M3 grille debuts or when the Genesis G70 gets split headlights.
Mercedes now likes to be the brand with the best luxury experience, the kind that insulates you from the road, the elements and probably hateful exes as well. No, really, they have a crime protection system now.
This attitude reflects in the way the W206 C-Class is designed. Even though the base model will be revealed pretty soon, we've yet to see the hardcore AMG model undergoing testing, despite previous generations being renowned for their V8 shenanigans.
We predict that the vast majority of engines for this car will be 2-liter ones. Want a bit more power? You'll probably have to get a plug-in hybrid for that. Even the C63 tire-shredder is rumored to adopt a four-cylinder system.
Thanks to a brand new aluminum-heavy platform, the C-Class should be a little lighter while growing in size and offering more interior space. The dashboard design is also getting radically updated, with much larger screens now being fitted.
