2022 GMC Hummer Electric Pickup Truck To Be Previewed During the Super Bowl 2020

Sunday, February 2nd is when the Super Bowl 2020 will kick off into overdrive. A ticket – which includes the pregame party – costs approximately $3,600 at the 300 Level Endzone, which is a lot of money for someone to see their favorite players up close and personal in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium.
As ever, ads will also be pretty expensive during the telecast. It’s understood that 60 seconds cost $10 million, which is plausible given that a 30-second ad was $5.25 million in 2019. General Motors is only one of the automakers with advertisement slots during the big game, and this time around, Hummer is expected to be resurrected as an all-electric pickup truck from GMC.
“Wait, what? Wasn’t the Humvee’s civilian spinoff a standalone thing during its day?” That is correct, dearest reader. General Motors had to cancel the Hummer after the financial meltdown of 2007 and 2008, and since then, plenty of rumors have been tossed around by many people and sources.
Bloomberg reported in June 2019 that Hummer would be brought back as an electric vehicle, then The Detroit News reported that the e-pickup truck would enter production at Detroit-Hamtramck in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fast-forward to November, and that’s when Mary Barra told the motoring media that an electric workhorse will be available to order in the fall of 2021.
The most recent piece of information comes from The Wall Street Journal. “According to people familiar with the matter,” General Motors will promote the Hummer’s return with the help of NBA basketballer LeBron James. An ad that could potentially preview the next generation of the Hummer is also touted by “another person with knowledge of the advertising plans.”
If you think that GMC Hummer H4 sounds funny, there is a little sense to the madness. Reviving the Hummer nameplate as a standalone brand would be too costly for General Motors. GMC has always been the automaker’s truck brand, and the Hummer has always been a truck. See? It makes sense!
Founded in 1992, the Hummer division went out of business in 2010 after a deal to sell the brand for $150 million didn’t go through. While the H1 was its own thing, the H2 was joined at the hip with the Silverado and Sierra while the H3 shared many of its underpinnings with the Colorado and Canyon.
