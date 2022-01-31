2022 Ford Maverick Owners Complain About Easily Removable Factory Decals

$19,995 is nothing for a brand-new car in the United States. The Maverick is the most affordable Ford in this part of the world for the 2022 model year, and obviously enough, the peeps at FoMoCo had to cut some corners to achieve the aforementioned pricing for the base XL Hybrid variant.
As opposed to the Escape on which it’s based, the Maverick is manufactured with cheaper labor in Mexico rather than the United States. Another detail attributed to the automaker’s cost-oriented bean counters is the black-grained plastic steering wheel that can be easily damaged. What’s more, the factory stickers aren’t up to snuff either according to a handful of owners.
pjlawton has recently complained on the Maverick Truck Club forum that his Maverick’s First Edition decals peeled off after three washes at automatic car washes. “Noticed that half of the First Edition trim was gone. Very cheap stuff they put on there.” Worse still, this isn’t an isolated case.
“That is what happened to me with my FX4 stickers on the back,” said dolbylogic. “Ended up removing both stickers by hand.” Yet another owner posted a picture of the driver-side FX4 sticker damaged from washing, and WVX76 complained that his XLT started doing the same thing after a visit to a brushless car wash. “I've never heard of FX4 stickers coming off on other Fords,” he said. “I can't get the service guys to even call me back.”
Last, but certainly not least, Maverick Truck Club forum member CGFirstEdition hasn’t even been to a car wash and the hood graphic of his First Edition is already starting to peel off. “The dealer did wash it prior to me picking it up. Not sure if it’s from their wash or poor quality control.”
Whatever it may be, it’s understandable as well because the Maverick was developed on existing underpinnings to be as affordable as possible.
