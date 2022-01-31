2022 Ford Maverick Owners Complain About Easily Removable Factory Decals

More on this:

1 Ford Supplying Real Life Dutton Ranch With F-150 Lightning Pro Trucks and E-Transit Vans

2 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Brings Bad-Boy Looks to the Super Truck Party

3 Elon Musk Takes Biden’s Refusal to Acknowledge Tesla’s Presence on the EV Market to Heart

4 Unrestored 1967 Ford Mustang Sitting for Years Is Ready to Say Goodbye to Its First Family

5 Remembering the 1966 Fairlane R-Code, Ford's Street-Legal Drag Racer