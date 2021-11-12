2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Orders Reportedly Pushed Back to Summer 2022

Back in June 2021, when the Ford Motor Company revealed the Maverick as a 2022 model, the Blue Oval started its press release for the compact workhorse by highlighting the hybrid's efficiency. Half a year later, FoMoCo appears to be facing a shortage that affects only the hybrid.
Maverick Truck Club member “Dealerinsider” says that hybrid orders won’t be accepted after November 15th until the summer of 2022 for the 2023 model. Another member was advised by his local sales rep that no more hybrid-powered Mavericks will be manufactured until the summer of 2022.
Even in these very difficult times for the automotive industry as a whole due to the chip shortage, I haven’t seen Toyota face any issues with sourcing battery cells for their hybrids and plug-in hybrids. But as you can read between the lines, FoMoCo has botched the poor Maverick’s rollout.
Messing up the first year of production seems to be a recurring theme at Ford, especially if you’ve been waiting patiently for your Bronco body-on-frame utility vehicle only to be shocked by the horrendous build quality of the molded-in-color hardtop. The Blue Oval has also messed up the launch of the sixth-gen 2020 Explorer, which has been recalled 12 times to date.
In the meantime, Maverick customers will be able to purchase the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo engine that’s matched with an eight-speed automatic instead of the hybrid’s continuously variable transmission. Pretty much the same powerplant as you may find under the hood of the Bronco Sport Badlands, this mill starts at $21,080 excluding taxes and options.
Speaking of extras, the force-fed motor comes with the same twist-beam rear suspension of the hybrid in FWD guise whereas all-wheel drive sweetens the deal with an independent multi-link trailing arm setup. What’s more, the all-wheel-drive system can be furthered by the FX4 package.
Assembled in Mexico at the Hermosillo plant where the Bronco Sport is also manufactured, the Maverick currently has one rival in the compact unibody truck segment. Santa Cruz is how it’s called, and the U.S.-made pickup is currently available from $23,990 as per Hyundai’s website.
Even in these very difficult times for the automotive industry as a whole due to the chip shortage, I haven’t seen Toyota face any issues with sourcing battery cells for their hybrids and plug-in hybrids. But as you can read between the lines, FoMoCo has botched the poor Maverick’s rollout.
Messing up the first year of production seems to be a recurring theme at Ford, especially if you’ve been waiting patiently for your Bronco body-on-frame utility vehicle only to be shocked by the horrendous build quality of the molded-in-color hardtop. The Blue Oval has also messed up the launch of the sixth-gen 2020 Explorer, which has been recalled 12 times to date.
In the meantime, Maverick customers will be able to purchase the 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo engine that’s matched with an eight-speed automatic instead of the hybrid’s continuously variable transmission. Pretty much the same powerplant as you may find under the hood of the Bronco Sport Badlands, this mill starts at $21,080 excluding taxes and options.
Speaking of extras, the force-fed motor comes with the same twist-beam rear suspension of the hybrid in FWD guise whereas all-wheel drive sweetens the deal with an independent multi-link trailing arm setup. What’s more, the all-wheel-drive system can be furthered by the FX4 package.
Assembled in Mexico at the Hermosillo plant where the Bronco Sport is also manufactured, the Maverick currently has one rival in the compact unibody truck segment. Santa Cruz is how it’s called, and the U.S.-made pickup is currently available from $23,990 as per Hyundai’s website.