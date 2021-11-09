2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid AWD Possible, Says Chief Engineer

4 2022 Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz Comparison Ends With an Honest Verdict

If you don’t like something about the brand-new Maverick , chief engineer Christopher Mazur is much obliged to listen to your criticism. In a recent AMA, the Ford veteran was asked why there’s no all-wheel-drive option for the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain that comes standard at $19,995. 57 photos



On the subject of plug-in hybrid electrification, “there are no plans for a plug-in hybrid or all-electric version. As Ford drives down the cost to deliver fully electric vehicles, Maverick could be a great candidate for full electrification,” signed off Mazur on the



Let’s analyze these scenarios one at a time, shall we? The most obvious hybrid powertrain would be adapted from the Escape Hybrid, which combines a 2.5-liter engine with two motor-generator units, an eCVT, and a liquid-cooled battery packaged below the second-row seats. The eAWD of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid would be an neat proposition as well.



As for plug-in hybrid and zero-emission options, guess what? Ford can easily borrow the plug-in system of the Escape PHEV although that’s a front-wheel-drive affair. What’s more, the Mustang Mach-E is based on the GE1 platform, a heavily reworked C2 platform from the third-gen Escape.



Obviously enough, all of these options are on the table as long as there’s sufficient demand for such powertrains. If you ask me, the plug-in hybrid would be too heavy for this application while the BEV is likely to be introduced in due time with the GE2 that will replace the GE1.



