2022 Ford Expedition Timberline Price Reportedly Starts From $68,385

First implemented on the 2021 model year Explorer, the off-road trim Ford calls Timberline is now available on the Expedition. It’s definitely not cheap, though, at $66,690 sans the mandatory $1,695 destination fee. 40 photos



Only available with the standard wheelbase and four-wheel drive, the Expedition Timberline indirectly replaces the FX4 Off-Road Package. As a brief refresher, the FX4 came with chrome-plated running boards, cast-aluminum wheels, fuel tank underbody protection, a front skid plate, heavy-duty radiator, a two-speed transfer case, and the ControlTrac 3.73 e- LSD .



The brand-new



Trail Turn Assist from the Bronco also had to be mentioned, a system that brakes the inside rear wheel to tighten the turning radius on hairpin trails at the push of a button. 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain rubber and orange exterior accents up front and out back pretty much sum up this rig.



For the 2022 model year, Ford has further added the Stealth Edition Performance Package to the Limited and Limited MAX versions of the Expedition. This option is mostly centered on looks, and the only mechanical update is the sport-tuned suspension for faintly better handling.



Ford Authority has reportedly learned of the starting price from sources familiar with the 2022 model year Expedition, and taking into consideration how much equipment comes standard, $68,385 seems to be right on point.