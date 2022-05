2022 Fleetwood Fortis Is a Luxury RV Made for Those Who Always Overpack

The 2022 Fleetwood Fortis is available in four floor plans. But we’re going to focus on the 34M. The model measures 35.6 ft (10.8 meters) in length, and it’s 8.3-ft (2.5-meter) wide. Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews got the chance to check it out.The exterior comes with an entertainment center with a TV, outdoor speakers, a 20-ft (6-meter) electric awning with LED lights, and plenty of storage space. On the roof, you can notice there are two AC units and a 100W solar panel.The interior of this motorhome already feels pretty spacious when you step inside. But with the slide-outs in place, there’s a lot of room to move around. As you can imagine, this RV is also packed with amenities.Over the cockpit area is an electric drop-down bed that is large enough for two adults. A few steps ahead is the dinette with storage underneath. There’s a small table with cupholders and comfortable seating.On the opposite side is a fully-equipped kitchen, which features a three-burner range with a glass cover, an oven, a farmhouse-style sink, a convection microwave, and a full-size refrigerator. Since it’s a Class A motorhome, you also get a very generous pantry for storage.You can also see there’s a nice spot where people can relax since the RV does include theater seats. In front of them is a large TV mounted above an electric fireplace.Next is the bathroom, which has a large shower, a medicine cabinet, a sink, and a toilet. It’s compact, but it does have everything you need in there. At the rear is the master bedroom. It’s an incredibly spacious room separated from the rest of the motorhome via a pocket door. There’s a king-size bed, two wardrobes, and more than 10 drawers ready to be used.For all of this, the 2022 Fleetwood Fortis 34MB starts at $218,577 MSRP. Check out the video down below to see what this luxury motorhome is all about.