Compact Motorhome Blows Up in Size When Parked, Has Everything You Need

For 2022, Coachmen RV is proposing a new Prism model that is packed with amenities. Although it appears small on the outside, the inside is incredibly spacious with the slide-out, allowing camping enthusiasts to make it their home away from home if they desire.
Summer is right around the corner, and for those who want to travel solo or don’t have a big family, a compact motorhome sounds like a great option. Compared to a Class A motorhome that focuses on offering more interior space, this Class B+ RV is easier to handle, and it doesn’t sacrifice space and comfort either. When parked, the 2022 Coachmen Prism boasts a huge interior decked with everything you need.
This motorhome is available in six floorplans, but we’re going to focus on the 24CB. Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews got the chance to check it out and see what it’s all about. The vehicle measures 24.11 ft (7.3 meters) in length, and it’s 7.6 ft (2.3 meters) wide.
On the outside, the RV features a 14-ft (4.2-meter) awning with LED lights, an entertainment center, and incredible storage space. On the roof, there is an AC unit, and you can see that the motorhome is also solar-prepped.
At first glance, the inside of the 24CB looks like it doesn’t offer much space to move around. But with the slide-out, it’s a whole different story. You get a spacious living area that includes a large bunk bed over the cab. A few steps ahead is a U-shaped dinette, which has a small table and comfortable seating with storage underneath. From there, you can watch the TV mounted right above the entry door.
Next to it, you’ll find a nice kitchen that is equipped with all the necessary amenities. It has a double sink, a microwave, a propane cooktop, an oven, and a refrigerator. There are also plenty of cabinets, drawers, and a pantry for storage.
The bathroom is not that big, but it does the job. The shower is pretty spacious, and it has a toilet and a cabinet. The sink is positioned on the outside of the bathroom. Next to the bathroom is the bedroom, which comes with a large bed and numerous cabinets.
Other features included are a 29-gallon (132-liters) freshwater tank and 32-gallon (145-liters) greywater and blackwater tanks.
For all of this, the price of the 2022 Coachmen Prism 24CB starts at $146,412 MSRP. Check out the video down below for a thorough walkthrough.
This motorhome is available in six floorplans, but we’re going to focus on the 24CB. Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews got the chance to check it out and see what it’s all about. The vehicle measures 24.11 ft (7.3 meters) in length, and it’s 7.6 ft (2.3 meters) wide.
On the outside, the RV features a 14-ft (4.2-meter) awning with LED lights, an entertainment center, and incredible storage space. On the roof, there is an AC unit, and you can see that the motorhome is also solar-prepped.
At first glance, the inside of the 24CB looks like it doesn’t offer much space to move around. But with the slide-out, it’s a whole different story. You get a spacious living area that includes a large bunk bed over the cab. A few steps ahead is a U-shaped dinette, which has a small table and comfortable seating with storage underneath. From there, you can watch the TV mounted right above the entry door.
Next to it, you’ll find a nice kitchen that is equipped with all the necessary amenities. It has a double sink, a microwave, a propane cooktop, an oven, and a refrigerator. There are also plenty of cabinets, drawers, and a pantry for storage.
The bathroom is not that big, but it does the job. The shower is pretty spacious, and it has a toilet and a cabinet. The sink is positioned on the outside of the bathroom. Next to the bathroom is the bedroom, which comes with a large bed and numerous cabinets.
Other features included are a 29-gallon (132-liters) freshwater tank and 32-gallon (145-liters) greywater and blackwater tanks.
For all of this, the price of the 2022 Coachmen Prism 24CB starts at $146,412 MSRP. Check out the video down below for a thorough walkthrough.