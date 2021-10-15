2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Yenko/SC Packs 850 Supercharged Ponies

Named after the Yenko Camaro from the 1960s, the Yenko/SC isn’t your average Silverado. Modified by Specialty Vehicle Engineering in New Jersey, the half-ton pickup we’re covering today develops 850 ponies and 800 pound-feet (590 Nm) of torque from 6.2 liters of displacement.
SVE kicks off the Yenko/SC program with a twisted steel crankshaft for the 6.2-liter V8 engine. The small-block motor is rocking hardened journals and intermediate pin drills, forged steel rods, forged aluminum pistons, CNC-ported cylinder heads, a beefier fuel system, and high-flow cooling. The pièce de résistance comes in the guise of a thumpin’ great supercharger kit.
Instead of the 10-speed automatic transmission you'd expect from a Silverado with the 6.2-liter V8 mill, this fellow is rocking a heavy-duty unit with eight forward ratios and a beefed-up torque converter. The gentle giant hiding under the hood exhales through a stainless cat-back exhaust with dual tips.
Available in Off-Road and Lowered specifications to cater to go-anywhere and street-truck fans, the Yenko/SC is available in crew- or double-cab formats with the short or standard bed. Available on the LT, RST, LTZ, and High Country trim levels, the go-faster package from Specialty Vehicle Engineering is limited to 50 examples worldwide for the 2022 model year.
Both versions of the Yenko/SC are flexing a custom front grille and fascia, striking graphics, and unique wheels to make a dramatic statement. The Lowered sweetens the deal with Fox shock absorbers and lowering springs, a heavy-duty rear sway bar, new traction bars, and Nitto NT420V rubber boots wrapped around 22-inch wheels. The Off-Road flaunts a 4.0-inch lift kit from BDS, the aforementioned suspension upgrades excluding the lowering springs, 20-inch wheels, and a set of Nitto Ridge Grappler tires.
Specialty Vehicle Engineering can further spruce things up with the leather interior package or cloth houndstooth seat inserts. Each build is covered by a three-year/36,000-mile (60,000-kilometer) warranty, mirroring the warranty period and mileage offered by Hennessey Performance Engineering.
