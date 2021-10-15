Carroll Shelby and Dan Gurney Once Owned This 1965 Lola T70, Now It’s Up for Grabs

There’s a big car auction coming up this weekend all the way in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with some 600 cars going under the hammer for collectors going there to enjoy. Among them, there is this 1965 Lola T70 that had some illustrious owners in its past and comes with a racing pedigree.
Like several other vehicles coming from that age in the industry's past, the Lola is a British-made machine that employed an American heart for power. Put together in the shops of a group going by the name Lola Cars, the T70s were meant for racing. That means they are some extraordinary machines, but also that not many of them ended up being made. Some 100 of these are known to have seen daylight, including the one we have here.
There is no full record of the races this one was part of available, but we are being told that at one point the car was owned by Carroll Shelby and Dan Gurney. While in the possession of the latter, it was fielded by the All American Racers team and was handled on the track by Jerry Grant.
This particular example boasts a 5.0-liter Chevrolet engine tied to a Hewland 4-speed manual transmission. It comes in a two-tone blue exterior over a black interior and runs on Avon racing tires.
Presently, the Lola is part of the so-called DeFoor Brothers Collection, being accompanied to Chattanooga by about 20 other cars from the same lot, including a rare BMW 3.0 CSL and two Riley Daytona IMSA racer prototypes.
The racer is listed for sale during the Mecum event with reserve, but we are not being told how much that is. As usual, we’ll keep an eye on it and return to the story the moment we find out how much it was capable of snatching.
