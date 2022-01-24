2022 Chevrolet Corvette High-Wing Spoiler Facing Supply Constraint

One and a half years ago, as in June 2020, the Corvette Stingray's high-wing spoiler was temporarily discontinued because of a supply constraint. GM reintroduced the LPO code 5ZU accessory in January 2021, but guess what? The supply constraint has come back.
According to a dealer email received by Corvette Forum senior member Maxie2U, “the high wing will not be accepted by General Motors due to the number already on backorder.” Given these circumstances, the aftermarket is much obliged to sell high spoilers for a reasonable amount of dollars.
Part number 85001066 is currently listed by Chevrolet Accessories for $995 in Carbon Flash Metallic the visible carbon-fiber option is a cool $6,495 excluding the shipping and installation fees. By comparison, the Performance Corvettes reinforced ABS plastic high wing retails at $995 at the moment of reporting.
It’s also worth mentioning the company that supplies the carbon-fiber engine appearance package is will close shop at the end of January 2022.
The 2023 Corvette is expected to enter production in May 2022, but nobody knows for certain if the high wing and carbon-fiber engine appearance pack will return to the configurator. Given that Chevrolet is riding the Z06 hype train like there’s no tomorrow, chances are the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit will focus on the FPC V8-engined variant instead of the Stingray.
Instead of a small-block mill, the flat-plane crankshaft engine of the Z06 is a high-revving banshee that flaunts 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque. The 5.5-liter V8 is based on the LT5.5 of the C8.R endurance racer, and it’s exclusively offered with a dual-clutch gearbox.
The LT2 engine of the Stingray comes in two flavors. Vehicles that feature the RPO code NPP performance exhaust system flaunt five more horsepower and five more pound-feet over the standard exhaust system.
On a more worrying note, have you heard the waiting list for the brand-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is three to four years long? The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser is also “affected” by unexpectedly high demand, hence the four-year waiting list posted on the Japanese automaker’s Japanese website.
