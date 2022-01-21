2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition Is All Show, No Extra Go

Back when Jaguar produced the fastest production car in the world, Chevrolet was putting the finishing touches on the original Corvette that premiered late in the 1953 model year. Seven decades later, the C8 will celebrate the Corvette’s 70th anniversary with a limited-run edition.
Previewed by the visualizer tool rather than Chevrolet’s media website, the 70th Anniversary Edition comes in two flavors: Pearl White Metallic Tri-Coat with and Carbon Flash Metallic. The white finish can be optioned with Satin Matrix Gray stripes while the black finish is available with Satin Black Metallic stripes. Both variants feature anniversary exterior badges, Edge Red-painted brake calipers, as well as 70th anniversary wheel center caps.
Carbon Flash wheels with Edge Red striping, Carbon Flash mirrors and spoilers, White Ceramic GT2 Seats with red stitching or available Competition Sport Seats, red seatbelts, suede on the steering wheel, and 70th anniversary logos plastered throughout the interior also need to be mentioned. The finishing touches come in the guise of various accessories that include a custom luggage set with red stitching and 70th anniversary logos, an Edge Red engine cover, and a rear bumper protector/trunk cover.
As you can tell from the wheels and rear deck, the special edition can be had as is or with the Z07 performance package. In other words, the all-new 70th Anniversary Edition is nothing more than a glorified visual package.
Jeremy Welborn, the gentleman who stumbled across the special edition, highlights that “it’s no longer [featured] on the visualizer for some reason.” At the time of writing, nobody knows if the website is overloaded with traffic or if Chevrolet pulled the plug to prepare an official media release.
Expected to enter production in May 2022 unless Bowling Green workers decide to strike, the Z06 cranks out 670 horsepower from an FPC engine with 5.5 liters of displacement. Codenamed LT6, the motorsport-derived V8 is hand-assembled at the GM Performance Build Center in Kentucky.
