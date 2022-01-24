GM Finally Details the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition

Conceived by Harley J. Earl, the original ‘Vette rolled out in 1953 for the 1953 model year. Seven decades later, General Motors just couldn’t afford to pass the opportunity of celebrating the Corvette with a special edition.
Enter the Z06 70th Anniversary Edition, which has been leaked a few days ago on the Corvette Visualizer. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has finally published official information regarding this visual package, which is offered with two-tone Ceramic leather GT2 seats or Competition Sport seats with red stitching, sueded microfiber inserts, as well as red seatbelts.
“Passion for the Corvette runs deep at Chevrolet, and this anniversary is extra special because of the excitement and sales success we’ve achieved with the eighth generation of America’s iconic sportscar,” declared Steve Majoros, vice president of marketing. While on the subject of excitement and sales, I would like to remind this kind gentleman the Z06 is facing a three- to four-year waiting list. Also worthy of note, the Stingray is facing supply constraints while 2022 MY production may be affected by a workers strike.
Turning out attention back to the limited-run special edition, Chevrolet offers two exterior colors: White Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat or Carbon Flash Metallic. These finishes can be complemented with motorsport-inspired stripes: Satin Gray for the white option or Satin Black for the black option.
Gifted with commemorative wheel center caps and distinct wheels with a dark finish and Edge Red striping, the Z06 70th Anniversary Edition further boasts Edge Red brake calipers, tons of commemorative badging, the 70th Anniversary Edition logo on the seats, steering wheel, and sill plates, as well as a rear bumper protector/trunk cover. The final piece of the puzzle is a custom luggage set with red stitching and 70th Anniversary Edition logos.
The visual package will be available only on the 3LZ trim level in either coupe or convertible format. The Golden Bowtie has also confirmed the Stingray 70th Anniversary Edition, which adds an Edge Red engine cover.
Come January 29th, the very first retail production 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will cross the auction block at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale. Chevrolet says that VIN 001 is a 70th Anniversary Edition, and the stand-in vehicle will be driven on stage by legendary Corvette Racing driver Oliver Gavin.
