2022 Chevrolet Colorado Production Will Reportedly End This Winter

Back in December 2019, General Motors announced that it was going to upgrade the Wentzville assembly plant in Missouri to the tune of $1.5 billion for the next-generation Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon. Part of that investment will be used to retain 4,000 manufacturing jobs.
GM Authority reports that diesel-engined Colorados and Canyons will end production in the week beginning on July 4th. The build-out date for the Colorado ZR2 off-road pickup truck is December 5th according to sources.
Based on this yet-unconfirmed information, General Motors will premiere brand-new rigs for 2023. As opposed to the 2022 Colorado and Canyon, which feature three powertrain options, the newcomers are expected with a turbo four-cylinder engine sold under regular production order code L3B.
Looking at the bigger picture, it makes a lot of sense to discontinue the 2.5-liter Ecotec, 2.8-liter Duramax, and 3.6-liter High Feature for a single unit with multiple power levels. The 2.7-liter turbo is currently used in the half-ton Silverado with 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) on tap.
The Cadillac CT4-V has 15 more horsepower, but on the subject of torque, 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) makes it less capable than the Silverado’s tune. The all-aluminum engine is rocking iron liners, a forged steel crankshaft, oil squirters for the pistons, a continuously variable output oil pump, and the automaker’s Sliding Cam Valve Lift System. The latter has three operating modes: Low Lift, High Lift, and Active Fuel Management mode in which cylinders two and three are deactivated to improve fuel economy.
Another strong point of the force-fed powerplant is the dual-volute turbocharger. Supplied by the peeps at BorgWarner, it’s complemented by an electrically-actuated wastegate and an air-to-air intercooler. High-tumble combustion chambers and an electric water pump also need to be highlighted, together with an active thermal management cooling system.
Essentially a replacement for the 4.3-liter Ecotec, this lump is likely connected to a 10-speed automatic. The Colorado and Canyon will ride on the 31XX-2 platform, essentially an evolution of the 31XX in the same vein as the T6.2 and T6 that underpin the brand-new and current Ford Ranger.
