2022 Chevrolet Colorado Production Will Reportedly End This Winter

11 Apr 2022, 13:54 UTC ·
Back in December 2019, General Motors announced that it was going to upgrade the Wentzville assembly plant in Missouri to the tune of $1.5 billion for the next-generation Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon. Part of that investment will be used to retain 4,000 manufacturing jobs.
GM Authority reports that diesel-engined Colorados and Canyons will end production in the week beginning on July 4th. The build-out date for the Colorado ZR2 off-road pickup truck is December 5th according to sources.

Based on this yet-unconfirmed information, General Motors will premiere brand-new rigs for 2023. As opposed to the 2022 Colorado and Canyon, which feature three powertrain options, the newcomers are expected with a turbo four-cylinder engine sold under regular production order code L3B.

Looking at the bigger picture, it makes a lot of sense to discontinue the 2.5-liter Ecotec, 2.8-liter Duramax, and 3.6-liter High Feature for a single unit with multiple power levels. The 2.7-liter turbo is currently used in the half-ton Silverado with 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) on tap.

The Cadillac CT4-V has 15 more horsepower, but on the subject of torque, 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) makes it less capable than the Silverado’s tune. The all-aluminum engine is rocking iron liners, a forged steel crankshaft, oil squirters for the pistons, a continuously variable output oil pump, and the automaker’s Sliding Cam Valve Lift System. The latter has three operating modes: Low Lift, High Lift, and Active Fuel Management mode in which cylinders two and three are deactivated to improve fuel economy.

Another strong point of the force-fed powerplant is the dual-volute turbocharger. Supplied by the peeps at BorgWarner, it’s complemented by an electrically-actuated wastegate and an air-to-air intercooler. High-tumble combustion chambers and an electric water pump also need to be highlighted, together with an active thermal management cooling system.

Essentially a replacement for the 4.3-liter Ecotec, this lump is likely connected to a 10-speed automatic. The Colorado and Canyon will ride on the 31XX-2 platform, essentially an evolution of the 31XX in the same vein as the T6.2 and T6 that underpin the brand-new and current Ford Ranger.
Editor's note: 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 pictured in the gallery.

