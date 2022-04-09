There are plenty of cars you could look at as a microcosm of why the American auto industry failed to build a cheap, fun car that Americans actually wanted to buy for so long. But if you wish to take a fine-toothed comb and peruse the pages of history for one car that explains everything wrong with old American cars, other than the Ford Pinto, the Chevy Celebrity is a good bet.
Not just the Celebrity but also its half-baked attempt at a European sports sedan, the Eurosport VR. Based on the 1986 Chevrolet Europsport concept car, the Celebrity Eurosport VR was offered between 1987 and 1988 and only produced 2000 examples. The Eurosport VR was intended as the flagship of the Celebrity line.
One with sporting credentials to hopefully match that of BMW and Audi. The Eurosport VR sat further up in the range than the non-VR Celebrity Eurosport package on offer since 1984. This lesser model featured heavy-duty suspension, 14-inch rally wheels, and black window trim as standard.
Available in either a sedan or as a station wagon in 1987 and based on the GM A-body platform, the Celebrity Eurosport VR did at least attempt to cover up the malaise so often associated with late 80s GM products. They're easily identifiable by their special red-carpeted interior. Unique triple-color door panels, bucket seats with thigh bolsters, and a rear seat cup holder are other tell-tale signs that what's in front of you is no ordinary Celebrity.
A litany of anemic, underpowered, and unreliable dogs of engines were available for the Celebrity throughout its lifespan. Everything from the same Iron Duke engine found in the Grumman LLV mail truck and even a 4.3-liter Oldsmobile V6 diesel. But the 2.8-liter single-overhead-cam, fuel-injected V6 was on offer for the range-topping Celebrity Eurosport VR.
The LB6 designation for this engine indicates it was constructed with aluminum heads instead of iron or steel. As for the transmission, a choice of a three and four-speed automatic slushbox or a fice speed Getrag manual gearbox was on offer.
Clearly, choosing either of the two automatics on offer was in for some weapons-grade disappointment. Assuming a peppy and European sports sedan adjacent experience was what you had in mind, of course. Heaven forbid
anyone was misinformed enough top believe it was German.
New for the 1988 model year was a coupe Celebrity Eurosport that at least looked more like the BMW and Mercedez-Benz vehicles General Motors fought so mightily to try and compete with. Sadly, the 140 horsepower jetting out of the anemic V6 engine is the same, without even a cursory ECU-tune for our troubles. In just about every regard, the Celebrity Eurosport VR failed miserably at attracting lovers of German cars.
The Eurosport package was all but dead in the water by 1989. A new model for that year was not offered in such a package. The Celebrity itself would be discontinued forever one year later, replaced by the equally drab Chevy Lumina. The GM A-body would live on with the Buick Century and Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera until 1996.
Safe to say, the Celebrity and its Eurosport VR Special Edition are best left in the 1980s, along with mullets, New Coke, and hair metal. But if you see one of the surviving Eurosport VRs out on the mean streets of America, you're more than likely going to remember it for some time to come. Believe us when we say that even GM didn't expect most of their cars from this era to even make it to the 21st century.
