Rare 1968 Ford Mustang California Special Shows Why We Should All Baby Classic Cars

Opinions on whether a Mustang California Special is worth spending a small fortune for are still divided. On one hand, there are people who claim - and they are right - that the California Special was nothing more than a base hardtop with some extra body tweaks and special striping.
On the other hand, the production of the GT/CS was rather limited, and this makes this special Mustang edition pretty sought-after today, especially in the world of collectors.
The total output in 1968 included only 4,118 Ford Mustang California Special units, with some of them ending up being shipped to Canada.
This example right here is a beautiful survivor that’s been babied most of its life, and eBay seller starautohaus21 says the vehicle spent a long time in a storage building. The storage conditions have presumably been just right, as the Mustang comes with zero rust.
There’s no sign of body damage, paint fading, and so on, and while no information has been offered on any potential respray the California Special may have received, we’re being told everything is in great shape with no sign of body repairs.
On the other hand, the seats no longer seem to be the original ones, and if they have already been replaced, who knows what else might not be original anymore. This is why any potential buyer should just go check out the Mustang in person, as it’s now parked in Simi Valley, California.
The engine under the hood is a 390 (6.4-liter) V8 paired with a C6 transmission, and of course, both are running exactly as you’d expect them to run, given the condition of the car.
Given how rare a California Special continues to be and taking into account the shape of this example, whoever wants to buy this car should be ready to spend a small fortune on it. The seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $70,000, as the eBay auction comes with a reserve in place, and it’s hard to believe it’s much lower than the BIN price.
