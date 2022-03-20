1972 Ford Pinto Stored for 30 Years Is a Classic Grocery-Getter for the Modern Driver

Ford Pinto wasn’t necessarily the monster that people purchased as an alternative to other muscle cars or ponies on the market, but it was a pretty cool grocery-getter nonetheless.
This explains why the Pinto still has its very own fans even after all these years, though it goes without saying that a model in a solid shape doesn’t necessarily sell for more than a few thousand bucks.
Let’s take this 1969 Pinto as an example.
The vehicle was stored for no less than 3 decades in a garage in Richmond, California, and somehow, it’s still very complete with no big parts seemingly missing.
As you could easily guess, this is a project that requires a full restoration, though it’ll certainly be interesting to see how many people out there are willing to give a second chance to a Pinto.
The engine under the hood is a 2.0-liter unit paired with a manual transmission. Due to the introduction of a new way to determine the engine power, the 2.0-liter dropped from 100 to 86 horsepower. The performance of this unit, however, was pretty much the same as in 1971.
This Ford Pinto, however, doesn’t come with good news under the hood. The engine is apparently locked up from sitting, and eBay seller ramosyards18 insists the 2.0-liter would need to be rebuilt.
On the other hand, everything seems to suggest it’s an easy project. There’s indeed some rust here and there, but there’s nothing a full restoration wouldn’t be able to fix. No big parts are missing, and the engine will almost certainly come back to life thanks to a good mechanic.
As said, the number of people willing to bring back a Pinto isn’t exactly big, and this is why selling such a project for a hefty amount of money is an ambitious goal. The owner of this barn find expects to get no more, no less than $7,500 for the car.
