2022 BMW i3 eDrive35L Debuts as the Brand's First Battery-Electric 3 Series

The BMW 3 Series has finally dipped its toes into the battery-electric game. Christened the i3 eDrive35L, the model is actually a China-only affair, and it will launch in May this year, with the company describing it as “the perfect fit for the particular requirements of Chinese customers.”
Lifting the BMW Group’s EV portfolio to six vehicles, the 2022 BMW i3 eDrive35L has an 11 cm (0.43 in) longer wheelbase than the normal premium compact sedan, measuring 2,966 mm (116.77 in), and 4,872 mm (191.81 in) from bumper to bumper. This translates into more legroom for those sitting at the back, a popular thing among Chinese car buyers.
Despite having more inches between the axles, and an all-quiet nature, the zero-emission car promises the same “sporty driving dynamics, long-distance comfort, and wide range of individualization options” as the regular 3 Series. Other defining features are the “high level of build quality, service quality, and longevity,” which make it “a unique offering in the premium compact segment,” BMW claims.
Packing a powertrain shared with the i4, iX3, and iX, the i3 eDrive35L has 286 ps (282 hp / 210 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque available via the right pedal. This enables a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 6.2 seconds, according to the official spec sheet. The 66.1 kWh (net) battery gives it a range of 526 km (327 miles) on the local test cycle and supports DC fast charging of up to 95 kW, taking 35 minutes to be juiced up from 10 to 80%. After only 10 minutes, it adds 97 km (60 miles) to the range. The automaker states that the energy consumption is rated at 14.3 kWh/100 km (62 miles).
Besides the latest eDrive assembly, the electric BMW 3 Series, otherwise expected to play a major role in helping the Group’s EVs account for half of their global sales by the end of the decade, features the brand’s OS8 operating system. Everything is sprinkled with the usual comfort and tech features, with items such as the Digital Key making their debut in this model.
At the same time, the 2022 i3 eDrive35L has been fine-tuned for the roads in the People’s Republic, with BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd.’s Research and Development division in Shenyang adapting some of its components to the local requirements.
Production will be carried out by the aforementioned joint venture at their Lydia facility, in Shenyang, and full pricing details will be announced close to its on-sale date. Naturally, it will be more expensive than the ICE-powered BMW 3 Series, which starts at 293,900 yen in China in the 320i configuration, according to the official website, equaling to $46,251 at the current exchange rates.
