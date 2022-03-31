2022 BMW i3 eDrive35L Debuts as the Brand's First Battery-Electric 3 Series

More on this:

1 2022 BMW 1, 2 GC, and 3 Series Tap Into Their Dark Sides With New Sport Collection Edition

2 2022 BMW i3 Leaked in China in Sedan Form, It Is an Electric 3 Series

3 Electric BMW 3 Series Prototype Spied Testing in Germany, May Replace the i3

4 2019 BMW 3 Series Shows Off Long Wheelbase In China

5 BMW’s Chinese Factory Celebrates One Million Cars Assembled