autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Two-Wheeler Month  
Car reviews:
 

All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023

27 Jun 2020, 21:27 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Today we learned that the M340i version of the 3 Series wagon is about as fast as an Audi RS4 Avant. However, the 3er also has the Tesla Model 3 in its sights.
10 photos
All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023
Now, BMW did show the i4 concept recently. It looked positively amazing in copper paint and should enter production pretty soon, boasting some impressive specs. However, you guys all know that German manufacturers love to compete in every possible little niche.

It might seem ridiculous, but the 3 Series is also going to have its own fully electric version. We don't know what that's called yet, but we're probably dealing with the i3. Yes, that's the name of the unsuccessful little city car, which BMW probably wants you to forget.

The automaker seems to have a naming convention here. They revealed the electric version of the X3 recently, and it's called the iX3. Meanwhile, the i4 might look like a unique machine in concept form, but the production model is probably going to share parts with the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

This potential i3 prototype has been spotted undergoing testing in Germany in both urban environments and on the highway. It's got "Electric Test Vehicle" written in places, so we know that it's not your average 3 Series.

In addition, several elements suggest we're dealing with an EV. For example, even the 330e plug-in hybrid has visible exhaust tips, but this doesn't. The under-floor battery also pushes the doors up a little.

We expect the i3 to feature only a few cosmetic changes, such as the blue bumper accents and a blocked off conjoined kidney grille. The interior will be about the same, and that's not really a problem. Powertrain-wise, the car might have the 282 horsepower e-motor at the back, the same as the iX3, drawing energy from a 74 kWh battery pack. The range should be about the same as the SUV, which boasts 273 miles (440 km) in the WLTP test cycle.
BMW 3 Series EV BMW i3 BMW 330e spyshots
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day