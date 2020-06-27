All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023

More on this:

1 2020 BMW M8 Testing Hard at the Nurburgring, Edging Closer to Production

2 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Winter Testing in M235i Hot Form

3 2019 BMW X4 UK Review Says It Drives Better Than GLC Coupe

4 Electric BMW 3 Series Prototype Spied Testing in Europe, is Going After Tesla

5 BMW X4 M Testing Alone on the Nurburgring Is an Opportunity to Hear Inline-6