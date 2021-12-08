autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Celebration Month (2021)  
Car reviews:
 

2022 BMW i3 Leaked in China in Sedan Form, It Is an Electric 3 Series

Home > News > Car Profile
8 Dec 2021, 15:47 UTC ·
BMW's electric offensive started with the i3, and it appears that the model might be replaced by an electrified version of the 3 Series sedan. The idea would be to offer a direct competitor of the Tesla Model 3 and using the i3 name could be useful for BMW despite it causing mild confusion.
2022 BMW i3 Sedan in Chinese specification 42 photos
2022 BMW i3 Sedan in Chinese specification2022 BMW i3 Sedan in Chinese specification2022 BMW i3 Sedan in Chinese specificationAll-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023All-Electric BMW 3 Series Spied in the Open, Launches in 2023Electric BMW 3 Series Prototype Spied Testing in Europe, Is Going After TeslaElectric BMW 3 Series Prototype Spied Testing in Europe, Is Going After TeslaElectric BMW 3 Series Prototype Spied Testing in Europe, Is Going After TeslaElectric BMW 3 Series Prototype Spied Testing in Europe, Is Going After TeslaElectric BMW 3 Series Prototype Spied Testing in Europe, Is Going After TeslaElectric BMW 3 Series Prototype Spied Testing in Europe, Is Going After TeslaElectric BMW 3 Series Prototype Spied Testing in Europe, Is Going After TeslaElectric BMW 3 Series Prototype Spied Testing in Europe, Is Going After TeslaElectric BMW 3 Series Prototype Spied Testing in Europe, Is Going After TeslaElectric BMW 3 Series Prototype Spied Testing in Europe, Is Going After TeslaElectric BMW 3 Series Prototype Spied Testing in Europe, Is Going After TeslaElectric BMW 3 Series Prototype Spied Testing in Europe, Is Going After TeslaElectric BMW 3 Series Prototype Spied Testing in Europe, Is Going After TeslaElectric BMW 3 Series PrototypeElectric BMW 3 Series PrototypeElectric BMW 3 Series PrototypeElectric BMW 3 Series PrototypeElectric BMW 3 Series PrototypeElectric BMW 3 Series PrototypeElectric BMW 3 Series PrototypeElectric BMW 3 Series PrototypeElectric BMW 3 Series PrototypeElectric BMW 3 Series PrototypeElectric BMW 3 Series PrototypeElectric BMW 3 Series PrototypeElectric BMW 3 Series PrototypeElectric BMW 3 Series PrototypeElectric BMW 3 Series PrototypeElectric BMW 3 Series Prototype
If you have followed the topic of an electric 3 Series, you have already seen prototypes of it on autoevolution. Now, we have three images that depict a sedan from BMW, which is badged as an i3. The images come from China, and show a trunk lid with both Chinese and Latin-alphabet badges.

The vehicle in question also has the eDrive badge, which confirms the fact that it is an all-electric vehicle from BMW. Moreover, there is a "35 L" badge on the trunk lid, which means that this is a version with an extended wheelbase, as these are popular in China. Now, time for the confusing part: the vehicle also has an i3 badge.

BMW fans know that the German marque has an ongoing partnership with Brilliance in China, where it manufactures vehicles complying with the requirements of the local market. The joint venture between the two partners is closing in on its 20th anniversary, which is set for 2023.

While there is a strong possibility that this vehicle will only be sold in China, it does make you wonder why BMW tested all those electric 3 Series prototypes in Europe. It is clear that BMW will launch a 3 series with an all-electric drive, and that model was expected to reach the market in 2023.

While we do not have an official confirmation that this model, the 2022 BMW i3 in Chinese specification, will be a global vehicle, it could happen. The source of the attached images is an unnamed Chinese website, but we found them on a Spanish website that focuses on spied vehicles.

Mind you, the BMW iX3 is built in China, and it is sold on a global scale. There is no reason why BMW would not do the same with its electric 3 Series, even though it might mean the end of the line for the ongoing BMW i3.

Editor's note:

For illustration purposes, the photo gallery also shows spy shots of the prototype of an electric BMW 3 Series.
2022 BMW i3 BMW i3 China BMW spyshots spy shots BMW 3 Series 3 Series
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories