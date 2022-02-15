2022 Audi S8 Takes the Autobahn Speed Test, Proves It's As Fast as It's Luxurious

If you are looking for an Audi that's more aggressive than the average A8, the 2022 S8 makes for an elegant choice. It has a refreshed fascia, agile suspension, and enough power and comfort to compete with its closest rivals, the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. But how does it perform at exhilarating speeds? Mat Watson of CarWow took this large luxury sedan to the Autobahn for a speed test.
The 2022 Audi S8 is not new by any chance. It's a refresh of the previous version, with noticeable revisions on the exterior and interior. It's a heavy luxury sedan with comfortable seats and entertainment options extended to the rear seat, ideal for long trips.
Watson does a detailed review of the S8 exterior and interior, even mentioning the cool and annoying things about the luxury sedan.
But how does it perform on the track? Well, the S8 is by no chance a track car. It's developed for comfort and luxury. However, it's still an Audi. The automaker has perfected the art of instilling a bit of agility, performance, and comfort in one package, and the 2022 S8 is a perfect exhibit.
Under the hood is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that makes 571 HP and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. It might be heavy, but it'll do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds.
Watson isn't an aggressive driver, and CarWow simply doesn't perform outrageous stunts to prove performance. That said, we weren't expecting anything over 280 kph (174 mph) - after all, the S8 in question is a stock unit with a speed limiter.
Despite what anyone tells you about the Autobahn or Germany not having speed restrictions on its highways, there are sections of the famous roads with 100 kph (62 mph) restrictions. Over speeding or recklessness will get you sanctioned by law enforcement officials.
On the non-restricted sections of the Autobahn, Watson managed to bolt to 265 kph (165 mph) before the speed limiter kicked in.
