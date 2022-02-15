The 2022 Audi S8 Might Be the New Luxury King, if We Are Not Comparing Interiors

If you are looking for an inconspicuous large luxury sedan with power and aesthetics to match, the 2022 Audi S8 is the perfect match. You won’t blend in like with a Camry, but you’ll enjoy better looks, more tech, and performance without feeling like you pulled up in a Lamborghini Countach.
The 2022 S8 is by no chance a cheap car, with a starting price of $140,000 in the U.S. If anything, it’s costlier than its main rivals, the BMW 7 Series and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
Not exactly new, but a facelift version of previous model year, it comes with exciting new features, including a refreshed exterior design, front-end and rear, and revised wheel design.
The 2022 S8 is all about comfort. It’ll rise when the doors are open so that you don’t have to squeeze into it like in a Ferrari. You also get a fine-tuned suspension and rear-seat entertainment ideal for long drives.
Forget about its low-key design. This luxury sedan comes with enough juice to propel it from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8-seconds. That’s possible due to a 4.0-liter V8 engine cranking out 563 HP and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. All-wheel-drive comes standard across all trims, as well as the 8-speed automatic transmission.
Like its rival, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the S8 has an active suspension system that independently controls all the wheels for top-tier ride quality. Compared to its more composed sibling, the A8, the S8 is more nimble, promising around corners, and comes with much better track agility thanks to torque vectoring systems, a rear limited-slip differential, and rear-wheel steering technology.
The interior is a notch tuned-down for a 2022 luxury model. You’ll have a better chance of getting wowed in an S-Class or a 7 Series than an S8. While it doesn’t feel old, it’s not as plush as its rivals. It's by not by any means cheap, but more understated and wouldn’t blow you away, especially when comparing it with its rivals.
