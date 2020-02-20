2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Teased Ahead of Geneva, 300 HP TCR Is Close

The Gruzovikus Self-Driving Freight Tractor Is Almost Too Beautiful for Words

Volkswagen has almost a full array of hot hatchbacks coming to the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. Ahead of the big event, the Germans have given us a little glimpse of their new Golf 8-based GTI. 21 photos



From the outside, all the cars look the same - same honeycomb grille, same headlights, similar wheels, but different exhaust pipes. You're primarily trading efficiency for power and fun, and the GTI has an unbeatable advantage. Even the 2013 model could be remarkably efficient when put in Eco mode, and this year's version should be better still.



Anyway, the engine output is going to be the same as the last model: 245 hp and 370 Nm. The difference is that you won't have to order the performance pack; the VAQ electronic limited-slip differential will be standard, as should a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Sorry, no manual for now.



According to that, the TCR might debut this summer and have the same bumper as the Golf R, not this honeycomb version. It's nice to see Volkswagen being a little more competitive with its outputs, not just letting the Megane RS or Civic Type R have all the glory.



