2021 Volkswagen Golf GTD Teased, Has 200 HP

Volkswagen may have developed a brand new electric car, but it still wants to offer the Golf in all the flavors it had before. Ahead of next month's Geneva Motor Show, the German automaker has teased a brand new 2021 Golf GTD performance diesel.
The original Golf GTD came out in 1982, when fuel prices were pretty high. Volkswagen stopped promoting it for a while, but around the time of the Mk6 generation, the GTD became popular again. Some of you might remember how VW of America even brought along the 170 horsepower mint green Golf GTD for journalists to review. KBB called it "Europe's forbidden fruit."
Anyway, the teaser is one of those crisp sketches VW likes to make and does reveal a few design elements that are likely to be shared with the GTI that's also supposed to debut in Geneva. Five hexagons appear to form the fog lights, integrated into the honeycomb of the grille. It kind of looks like what Renaultsport offers. Also, the bar between the headlights is now illuminated, at least in the sketch.
Volkswagen hasn't released any technical details but says the GTD is powered not only by its cleanest TDI ever but also "one of the cleanest combustion engines in the world." Thanks to a new twin-dosing SCR with double AdBlue injection, NOx emissions will be greatly reduced to the model which came out in 2013.
It's obviously the EA 288 Evo that also powers the Audi A4 and the Golf's sister cars. Skoda has even gone as far as to officially reveal a power output of 200 horsepower, which is 16 hp more than before and exactly the same as the Mk5 Golf GTI or the current Polo GTI.
Torque will also increase to 400 Nm, and with the 7-speed DSG gearbox, the GTD should reach 100 km/h in about 7.2 seconds.
