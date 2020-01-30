2021 Cupra Leon Hatchback and Wagon Rendered, Will Have 245 HP

Every Leon Cupra fan is sobbing over the death of a great design. Gone is the bold, sporty styling of yesteryear, replaced by what they say is a generic hatchback. The new Leon has been compared to the Megane, boring crossovers and even dull Toyotas.
But here's the thing: ever Cupra owner is secretly hoping the new one will still be good. They will probably be disappointed, though the first renderings of the 2021 Cupra are far from bad.
These two pictures come from autofans.be and depict the Cupra Leon in both hatchback and ST/wagon form, as it should be done. The images combine the feature of the all-new 4th generation model with those of the older Cupra R. More specifically, they add a set of new badges, bigger wheels, and some copper-colored accents.
Cupra wants to pretend it's a separate brand that's into urban transportation, interior design and such, even though that's not what it's customers are. They're the type of youngsters that spend all their money on wheels and car washes, not that there's anything wrong with that.
And they're not going to like what we tell them about the powertrains. The boss of the Cupra brand has already revealed the hot hatch will become a plug-in hybrid. In all likelihood, this is powered by the same 245 horsepower 1.4-liter turbo system as the upcoming Octavia RS and Golf GTE.
However, we can't yet fully exclude the possibility of a 2.0 TSI. You see, the Volkswagen Golf GTI is still allowed to use a 2-liter, and so is the Golf R, which is expected to pack as much as 333 hp. While SEAT needs to meet strict new emissions targets, it could still have one of those engines in a limited-edition model.
Tell us how you feel about a potential €45,000 Cupra Leon packing only 245 hp and capable of reaching 100 km/h in a more leisurely 6.5-7 seconds.
