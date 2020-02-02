Dieselgate What Now? Volkswagen Improves the 2.0 TDI Engine With Twin Dosing

Remember the month of September 2015? That’s when the Environmental Protection Agency opened an investigation into Volkswagen for using illegal software in turbo diesel-engined vehicles. The four-cylinder 2.0 TDI was the biggest culprit, emitting more nitrogen oxides than allowed, tens of times over the certified amount.
EA288 is the codename of this powerplant, and Volkswagen keeps making it with some interesting modifications compared to the original design. The EA288 Evo was announced in April 2018, featuring mild-hybrid technology and up to 204 PS (201 horsepower).
Twin dosing is the secret to the reduction of NOx values “by some 80 percent” according to Volkswagen, a process that includes two (yes, two!) catalytic converters and selective catalytic reduction. The oxidation catalytic converter is the nearest to the engine, and this is where the first pollutants are reduced or completely eliminated. By pollutants, think unburnt diesel, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide.
The DPF with SCR is next, retaining the soot particles and bringing down NOx as much as possible. Because it’s located so close to the 2.0 TDI, the diesel particulate filter also warms up efficiently. The second catalytic converter also features selective catalytic reduction, and “this step ensures almost complete elimination of nitrogen oxides in any driving situation.” The question is, what’s wrong with this particular quote?
Approximately 11 million vehicles were manufactured with the illegal software we’ve mentioned in the beginning paragraph, and Volkswagen has also discontinued diesel engines from the North American market. Saving face after such a mess-up is impossible even though we’re certain the EA288 Evo is cleaner than its predecessor.
This gets us to Martin Winterkorn, the group's former head honcho. Before losing his job over the Dieselgate scandal, the chief executive officer stopped short of admitting guilt by saying: “We’re sorry that we have broken the trust of our customers and the public.”
Dearest Volkswagen marketers and PR people, here’s a top tip; better focus on your new EVs because Volkswagen and diesel don't mix anymore. Signed, everyone.
