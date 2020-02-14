2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Crossover Spied With Opel Grandland X Disguise

Remember the I.D. Crozz concept from the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show? Volkswagen is still developing the damn thing, and like the previous sighting, the ID.4 wears intricate camouflage that makes it look like another model.
The grille, headlights, and taillights are all trying to mimic the Opel Grandland X. On the other hand, take a look at the wheelbase, front and rear overhangs, wheel design, and ground clearance. That, ladies and gents, is an e-crossover!
Joined by two other Volkswagen prototypes – including the ID.3 hatchback – the ID.4 in this set of pictures will morph into the first-ever electric vehicle that Volkswagen will manufacture in the United States. Chattanooga in Tennessee is the production plant where it will be made, the stomping ground of the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport mid-size crossover, as well as the U.S. version of the Passat.
Rear- and all-wheel-drive options are expected, rated at close to 200 and 300 horsepower, respectively. A range of up to 550 kilometers (342 miles) is the most the ID.3 has to offer, which means the ID.4 under the WLTP test cycle will do worse because it’ll be heavier and less aerodynamic than the hatchback.
Given the prototype’s camouflage, Volkswagen still has a lot of testing left to do. We’d wager the world premiere will take place in the second half of 2020 for the 2021 model year, either in June in Detroit or September in Paris. Last year in Frankfurt, a pre-production prototype was shown with very similar exterior styling to the ID.3 as well as the high roofline that arches back like a coupe.
Also in Frankfurt during the IAA 2019, the Volkswagen Group reconfirmed “at least three battery-electric vehicles” for markets across the Atlantic. The remaining two models are believed to be built in Chattanooga as well - starting in 2022 - following an investment of $800 million that will add 1,000 new jobs.
“The U.S. is one of the most important locations for us,” said head honcho Herbert Diess. “Together with our ongoing investments and this increase in local production, we are strengthening the foundation for sustainable growth of the Volkswagen brand in the US."
