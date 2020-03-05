2021 Volkswagen Atlas Parks Right Up the Competition’s Alley, Priced at $31,545

As of this spring there’s a new kid on the block in the mid-size SUV segment, and its name is the revamped Volkswagen Atlas. Shown in facelifted form last month, the new Atlas is getting ready to hit the shelves with a starting price of $31,545.
For that, customers get the S trim with front-wheel-drive and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine. However, going all in is much more expensive.
There are in total nine trim and powertrain configurations for the car. The top of the range is the SEL Premium R-Line that comes with a V6 engine and the desirable 4Motion all-wheel-drive system in a car this size. For this version, people will have to dig deep into their bank accounts and come up with $50,695, but they also get 5,000 pounds of towing when a special package is equipped.
Both prices do not include the $1,020.destination fee.
The new Atlas is available only with two engines, a V6 that develops 276 hp, and a four-cylinder that cranks out 235 hp. Both are linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission and can be used with or without the 4Motion system.
All of the Atlas versions come with an 8-inch infotainment screen (except for the S). Optionally, things like Fender audio system, ambient lighting, 3-zone Climatronic, and remote start can be specified.
Collision warning, emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and blind spot monitor are just a few of the safety systems included in the SUV, as are the adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and dynamic road sign display.
In the short time that it has been on the market, the Atlas proved a tough nut to crack by the competition. Since 2017, when it was first introduced, sales of the model constantly grew, reaching a total of over 80,000 units last year.
The full list of trims available and prices can be found in the press release section below.
