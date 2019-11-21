autoevolution

Volkswagen Heads to Baja With Atlas Cross Sport R Race Truck

21 Nov 2019, 20:35 UTC
by author pic
Auto Motorsport
The 2021 Ford Bronco R won’t be alone at next year’s Baja desert race. Volkswagen has joined the starting grid, and the Germans’ weapon of choice for the classic off-road event is the Atlas Cross Sport R.
“So you’re telling be both desert runners end with R? So much imagination!” Unfortunately so, dear reader; it appears that Volkswagen has been slacking a bit with the nomenclature. The Ford Motor Company has an excuse because they were first, but then again, let’s not forget that VW has the Golf R. It’s a bit of a hodgepodge when you think about it, so let’s turn the page over to the 4x4 racer.

Atlas Cross Sport R has little in common with the five-seat version of the Atlas mid-sized crossover, and the changes start with the totally different chassis. A 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with WRC and Rallycross know-how is hiding under the hood, capable of cranking out 600 horsepower. Because reliability is of utmost importance in the scorching heat of Mexico’s deserts, Volkswagen decided to detune the plant to approximately 480 horsepower. Remember, crossing the finishing line is more important than breaking down next to a cactus and a teeny-weeny armadillo.

The vehicle in the photo gallery is a testbed for further development before the 2020 Baja 1000, and the man in charge of the steering wheel is Tanner Foust. The ARX Rallycross champion has also introduced the Atlas Cross Sport R during the Los Angeles Auto Show, and he’s “itching to get behind the wheel.” Can’t blame him for the enthusiasm given that he’s familiar with the drivetrain.

Called Teramont X in China, the Atlas Cross Sport for North America was previewed six (!!!) years ago by the CrossBlue Coupe concept. The 2.0 TSI comes standard, and the most suck-squeeze-bang-blow on offer is 276 horsepower for the V6 engine. Speaking of which, the mill is actually a VR6 with a 15-degree angle between the cylinder banks. Looking back at the history of this interesting engine design, the VR layout was pioneered by Lancia with the V4 series in the 1920s.

“Volkswagens competed at the very beginning of Baja racing, and we’re excited to help keep the fun, youthful spirit of the competition alive,” said senior vice president of marketing Saad Chehab. The Atlas Cross Sport R will contest the Class 7 Open Production Unlimited competition for race trucks, and the Baja 1000 is planned to kick off on November 19th.
