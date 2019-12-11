2021 Volkswagen Atlas Facelift Borrows Styling Cues From the Atlas Cross Sport

Priced at $30,895 for the 2020 model year, the Atlas is “big and ready” from the get-go according to Volkswagen. Even the entry-level configuration - sporting the 2.0-liter turbo, LED headlights, and the Car-Net App-Connect suite – is quite an interesting choice as a family-oriented utility vehicle.
It’s no wonder more than 100,000 examples of the breed have rolled off the assembly line in Chattanooga as of October 2018, but something has to change in order to keep the Atlas fresh as a daisy in this ever-crowded segment. Therefore, a mid-cycle redesign is in the offing for model year ‘21.
The three design sketches published by Volkswagen reveal lots of chrome garnish and a simplified grille up front, the traits that the Atlas family has received only recently with the introduction of the Atlas Cross Sport. The headlights and taillights have also been changed along with the bumpers.
“Interior upgrades and new driver-assistance and technology features” round off the list of improvements, meaning that the underpinnings will remain pretty much intact. The fine-tuning of the shock absorbers and spring might be the only noteworthy change, but as far as engine-transmission combinations are concerned, don’t expect Volkswagen to surprise you with anything.
The 2.0 TSI with front-wheel drive is good for up to 26 miles to the gallon on the highway, 235 horsepower, and 258 pound-feet of torque with premium fuel. The V6 - which is described as a "monster" in the U.S. configurator even though it's anything but - is actually a VR6 that returns up to 24 mpg while cranking out 276 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque from 3.6 liters.
4Motion all-wheel drive is available for both engine options, and there’s only one transmission to speak of. The eight-speed automatic with a torque converter is designed with Tiptronic and Sport modes for greater control of your shifts, and when properly equipped, the Atlas can tow up to 5,000 pounds.
Last, but certainly not least, App-Connect is a plug-and-play system compatible with iOS and Android devices. More to the point, customers can enjoy Apple CarPlay and Android Auto even in the case of the entry-level trim.
