2021 Toyota RAV4 Looks Compelling Rendered as a Sporty 3-Door Model

The first-generation RAV4 was one of the most forward-thinking crossovers on the market, back in the early 90s when it first arrived on the scene. Unlike many SUVs of that era, the RAV4 was built on a unique platform sharing both Corolla and Carina elements, meaning it wasn’t at all cumbersome to maneuver around town.
It also helped popularize the three-door crossover body style. The first-generation model could be had with either a hardtop or as a convertible, as far as the 3-door variant was concerned. The five-door model, which arrived later, was obviously the more practical choice. However, back then, the Sports and the Utility factor of these vehicles was a great deal more important than whatever factors drive us to buy SUVs nowadays – overall passenger room, luggage space, increased safety and so on.
Toyota kept building the 3-door variant of the RAV4 until the debut of the third-generation model in 2005, a fully redesigned vehicle that would focus on challenging rivals such as the third-gen Honda CR-V, which went on sale in the U.S. the following year.
As far as these renderings by Kolesa are concerned, they represent a fifth generation RAV4 that’s been shrunk slightly in favor of a classic 3-door aesthetic. There’s not a lot we can nitpick with regards to the styling, because you either like it or you don’t. However, while we don’t have that big of a problem with the way the rear end was restyled, we do in fact feel as though the wheelbase should have been shrunk even more.
It just doesn’t look compact enough, and those bold design elements aren’t helping either. Perhaps a more subtle approach would have been best.
That being said, we see no reason why this RAV4 wouldn’t be an absolute blast to own under the right circumstances. Also, since automotive trends tend to be cyclical, there’s no reason to believe that Toyota won’t simply bring back the 3-door RAV4 some day in the not so distant future.
