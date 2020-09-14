2021 RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid Is Even More Efficient Than Toyota Originally Said

American customers have been enjoying the Camry TRD-fast Toyota RAV4 Prime for enough time to entice the Japanese automaker to expand availability of the PHEV compact crossover SUV to the Old Continent as well. They’re not exactly ready to allow eager customers visit the European dealerships just yet, but we do know the final technical specifications – and the figures are even better than originally announced.
It was back in January when Toyota first revealed the European counterpart of the RAV4 Prime – the name was changed to RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, but the credentials remained. Well, it turns out the efficiency figures released back then for the European specification were quite... pessimistic.
To be more precise, Toyota only announced back then its pre-homologation data. The spec sheet included a WLTP CO2 figure of just 29 g/km, which translated to an incredible average fuel economy of 1.25 liters per 100 km (over 188 mpg). Its internal battery was also said to be large enough to carry the RAV4 SUV for more than 65 km (40 miles) solely on electric energy.
Well, all those figures can go out the window right now, simply because they’re wrong. And we mean that in the best possible way, as Toyota’s final homologation figures are even better. Believe it or not, but the European-specification model has a fuel consumption of just one liter per 100 km (over 235 mpg) and corresponding CO2 emissions of 22 grams per kilometer (WLTP).
More so, the electric driving range on a fully charged battery is of up to 75 km (46.6 miles). No one really expects to reach home with such fuel economy after a journey, or even go for the full 75 clicks in full electric mode – but we all know the drill: the higher the figures, the more chances to be impressed in real-world driving situations as well.
Even the available performance has been enhanced, because Toyota initially announced a 100 kph (62 mph) acceleration time of 6.2 seconds. It now settled down to a rounder, and better figure of exactly six seconds. Additionally, you can do the sprint in EV mode as well, though in this case you need to wait for ten seconds to achieve the same speed value.
The rest of the details remain largely unchanged – the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid will arrive at European dealer lots (at a yet unspecified date and for unknown prices) with standard intelligent all-wheel drive, a new plug-in hybrid system good for 306 PS (302 hp) / 225 kW, and Toyota’s all-encompassing TNGA–K architecture.
