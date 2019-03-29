autoevolution

2020 Toyota RAV4 Is Less Comfortable Than Mazda CX-5, Says Consumer Reports

29 Mar 2019, 19:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Toyota has been on a roll recently, with the new Corolla being particularly well received. But the 2020 RAV4 may be barking up the wrong tree with some stiff suspension and noisy engines.
2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Revealed As Your Jeep Alternative2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Revealed As Your Jeep Alternative2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Revealed As Your Jeep Alternative2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Revealed As Your Jeep Alternative2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Revealed As Your Jeep Alternative2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Revealed As Your Jeep Alternative2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road Revealed As Your Jeep Alternative
Consumer Reports got their hands on a brand new RAV4, and one of the things they criticized was a noisy engine+gerabox combination. It's not like the model is a cheap one either, so this kind of flaw isn't easy to overlook.

The conventional version of the RAV4 is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 203-hp and 184lb-ft of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Hybrid models combine the 2.5-liter four-cylinder with a 54hp electric motor for a combined output of 219hp.

The suspension was a little too stiff for the reviewers' liking. They say that both the Mazda CX-5 and the Subaru Forester ride more comfortably. But at least the new RAV4 steers better, thanks in part to all the work that comes with the TNGA platform and a 57% increase in rigidity.

But we think the RAV4 was a go-to within this segment precisely because it didn't make a fuss over bumps. Still, if you were looking for a Toyota CUV that's more agile, this is it. It's also grown a little, offering a 1.2inch-longer wheelbase plus a body that’s 0.4 of an inch wider and 0.2 of an inch shorter compared to the outgoing model.

Consumer Reports didn't particularly like that last part because it makes getting in a little more difficult, especially in the back. And that bold, chunky new design? Well, it creates visibility problems towards the rear of the vehicle.

But it's not all bad. The seating is comfortable, and the interior is a noticeable upgrade over the previous model with tasteful stitching and better-executed materials. The RAV4 also comes standard with all the safety systems which Consumer Reports love.

2020 Toyota RAV4 RAV4 Toyota Consumer Reports
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA Hilux Double CabTOYOTA Hilux Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeAll TOYOTA models  
 
 