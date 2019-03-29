2020 Toyota RAV4 Is Less Comfortable Than Mazda CX-5, Says Consumer Reports

Toyota has been on a roll recently, with the new Corolla being particularly well received. But the 2020 RAV4 may be barking up the wrong tree with some stiff suspension and noisy engines.





Consumer Reports got their hands on a brand new RAV4, and one of the things they criticized was a noisy engine+gerabox combination. It's not like the model is a cheap one either, so this kind of flaw isn't easy to overlook.The conventional version of the RAV4 is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 203-hp and 184lb-ft of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Hybrid models combine the 2.5-liter four-cylinder with a 54hp electric motor for a combined output of 219hp.The suspension was a little too stiff for the reviewers' liking. They say that both the Mazda CX-5 and the Subaru Forester ride more comfortably. But at least the new RAV4 steers better, thanks in part to all the work that comes with the TNGA platform and a 57% increase in rigidity.But we think the RAV4 was a go-to within this segment precisely because it didn't make a fuss over bumps. Still, if you were looking for a Toyota CUV that's more agile, this is it. It's also grown a little, offering a 1.2inch-longer wheelbase plus a body that’s 0.4 of an inch wider and 0.2 of an inch shorter compared to the outgoing model.Consumer Reports didn't particularly like that last part because it makes getting in a little more difficult, especially in the back. And that bold, chunky new design? Well, it creates visibility problems towards the rear of the vehicle.But it's not all bad. The seating is comfortable, and the interior is a noticeable upgrade over the previous model with tasteful stitching and better-executed materials. The RAV4 also comes standard with all the safety systems which Consumer Reports love.