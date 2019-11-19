2021 SEAT Leon ST Spied, Is the Golf 8 Wagon in Disguise

Just like we predicted, VW's army of new MQB cars is coming out one after the other. Today, we're going to look at the 4th generation SEAT Leon, seen testing with its wagon body on.
The Cupra brand boss said we will have a 245 horsepower Leon ST around the middle of next year, so the normal wagon should be ready in the first months of 2020. Heck, it might even be shown at the same time as the hatchback, but definitely at a private event in Spain.
Crossovers may have taken over even in Europe, but SEAT sells almost as many Leons as it does the Arona and Ateca combined. This unassuming hatchback probably wouldn't do as well without the practical ST wagon version. However, the 3-door body style has already been canceled, and while rumors talk about a sedan being added, we've not seen it yet.
With the 2021 model, it's pretty clear that SEAT is looking to change the perception around the Leon. While the model you're thinking of has 20-inch wheels and factory-fitted carbon trim, people have bought boring versions almost exclusively - 16-inch wheels, 1.6 TDI, base interior.
This new model definitely promises to be more interesting, with wrap-around taillights and a shape that borders on premium. Of course, SEAT doesn't have a designer's car, and we still find the Kia Proceed to be more exciting. It's more expensive too, though.
The promise of German technology is what keeps the 2021 Leon ST alive. You're going to have a lot of hybrid engines, whether you like it or not. For example, both the 1.0 TSI (116 hp) and 1.5 TSI (150 hp) will be available with energy recovery and a big battery under the passenger seat. Also, the Cupra should be a hybrid, but we still don't know whether we're talking about a mild-hybrid 2-liter turbo, a plug-in 1.4-liter turbo, or both.
As for diesels, you're likely only going to see one setup, the 2.0 TDI, using several configurations to put out anywhere from 116 to 200 hp. A couple of versions will available with 4Drive (4x4), especially the Leon X-Perience crossovers.
