SEAT Confirms Cupra Leon With 245 HP Plug-in Hybrid Engine for Late 2020

Rumors from with VW suggest the Golf R, which currently matches the Leon Cupra for power, will have 330 HP next time. Speaking to Auto Express magazine, Seat chief executive Luca de Meo fully detailed the Cupra Leon PHEV with his statement: "In 2020, the new generation of Leon will come to market in five-door and ST [estate] versions. It will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain that will produce up to 245 PS and less than 50g/km of CO2 emissions. Just before the end of 2020 the Cupra Leon and Cupra Leon ST, both with plug-in hybrid versions, will arrive."Later, Cupra boss Wayne Griffiths explained that the 245output refers to the Cupra, not the normal model. And this ties in with several other rumors. Firstly, there's supposed to be a 210 HP plug-in system for the SEAT FR models , which will debut on the Tarraco.Second, Skoda was actually the first company to show this system, with a 1.5 TSI and e-motor delivering the above-mentioned output through a DSG on the Vision RS model. On top of that, it was suggested that the Octavia RS might also go hybrid in the near future.On the plus side, the Cupra PHEV hot hatch and wagon will look very good, thanks to the copper and black accents the brand is now known for. But we wouldn't consider it a true hot hatch, not the kind that does track days and drag races.Still, playing with EV range and drive modes could tickle the fancy of a maturing Cupra crowd, and it's still possible that a normal non-hybrid version will be introduced. SEAT is also working on a more advanced infotainment system with Amazon Alexa and over-the-air upgrades, among other features.Rumors from with VW suggest the Golf R, which currently matches the Leon Cupra for power, will have 330 HP next time.