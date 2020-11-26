2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 Gets Down on Ohlins Suspension with Special Edition

Not long ago, Polaris launched the new iteration of the Sportsman 570 ATV, and we’ve already seen a number of special variants hit the market. The one announced this week by the American company is perhaps the most exciting of them all.
Developed together with suspension technology manufacturer Öhlins, the off-roader is all about serious hardware. Packing Öhlins’ latest, it will only be available for the markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The new setup comprises “premium” Dual A-Arm suspension, and shock absorbers for both the front and rear.
With these new pieces of hardware, the Sportsman presents some impressive figures. It gets 20.8 cm (8.2 inches) suspension travel on the front, 24.1 cm (9.4 inches) on the rear, as well as 34 cm (13.3 inches) of ground clearance.
“The inclusion of Öhlins suspension technology enhances ride quality with optimised damping characteristics and a monotube shock design, providing better response and durability. The Öhlins dampers also allow for quick and simple spring preload adjustment with three different setup options on both the front and rear to suit any riding condition,” said the company in a statement.
The partnership with Öhlins for the development of the special edition extends beyond the said hardware. The Swedish company makes its presence felt through the signature yellow spring color and dedicated decals on the vehicle’s body. Additionally, a new color exclusive to this ATV has been launched – called Turbo Silver, it is sprayed on the Sportman’s plastic surfaces, and is offset by the matte black 14-inch aluminum wheels.
As standard, the ATV comes equipped with electric power steering (EPS), an engine braking system (EBS), integrated LED work light, built-in battery charging port, and a fully sealed ignition switch.
Polaris says the new Sportsman is coming this autumn, which in effect should mean this week. Prices have not yet been announced. Full details on the new ATV as released by the Americans can be found in the press release section below.
