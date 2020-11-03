If It Fits, It Ships: Toyota Corolla Hauls Snowmobile on the Roof

As the saying goes, if it fits, it ships. A young Toyota Corolla driver tried to make this happen on US 63 in Polk County, but got pulled over and turned into an example on the Internet.
The season to be jolly is approaching and, with it, an apparent increase in the number of drivers trying to haul stuff with cars unfit for the purpose. Whether it’s Christmas trees, steel pipes and rolls of chicken wire, or snowmobiles, it does seem like we’re seeing more cases like this one as we’re counting down to Xmas.
This one happened in Wisconsin and is being turned by the Department of Transportation into a warning for all other potential MacGyvers out there thinking along the same lines: if you have something you need hauling, get a proper trailer for it. Even better, get someone else to do the job for you, like a moving / cargo company, if you can’t do it yourself.
This 23-year-old local man clearly thought he had this. In order to move a Polaris snowmobile, he perched it sideways on the roof of his Toyota Corolla and set out for the road. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled him over and presumably fined him accordingly.
“DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME,” reads the warning from DoT. “Our friends at the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped this vehicle Sunday on US 63 in Polk County because this isn’t a safe way to transport a snowmobile. If you’re transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck.”
Because it’s 2020 and we could all use a laugh, the post is being flooded with comments about how no trooper would have batted an eyelid if the driver had mounted the snowmobile facing forward, so it didn’t catch wind. Others are mocking the Corolla, because that never gets old.
This one happened in Wisconsin and is being turned by the Department of Transportation into a warning for all other potential MacGyvers out there thinking along the same lines: if you have something you need hauling, get a proper trailer for it. Even better, get someone else to do the job for you, like a moving / cargo company, if you can’t do it yourself.
This 23-year-old local man clearly thought he had this. In order to move a Polaris snowmobile, he perched it sideways on the roof of his Toyota Corolla and set out for the road. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled him over and presumably fined him accordingly.
“DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME,” reads the warning from DoT. “Our friends at the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped this vehicle Sunday on US 63 in Polk County because this isn’t a safe way to transport a snowmobile. If you’re transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck.”
Because it’s 2020 and we could all use a laugh, the post is being flooded with comments about how no trooper would have batted an eyelid if the driver had mounted the snowmobile facing forward, so it didn’t catch wind. Others are mocking the Corolla, because that never gets old.