Here Is the Dakar-Spec Polaris RZR Pro XP

Early next year, in the first days of January, the 2021 Dakar race will kick off. This time, the event takes place in Saudi Arabia, starting in Jeddah on January 3, then going round to Ha’il and back to Jeddah by January 15, for a total of around 5,000 miles (8,000 km). With less than two months left, expect the teams taking part to start showing their rides.
Among the first to do so is Polaris, which this week pulled the wraps off its entry in the SSV class. Based on the RZR Pro XP, the machine will be available to all three driver/navigator teams of the manufacturer: Wayne Matlock and navigator Sam Hayes, Kristen Matlock and navigator Max Eddy, and Craig Scanlon and navigator Keith Redstrom.
According to the company, most of the Dakar-spec RZR is stock: the engine (twin-cylinder 925cc), the intercooler, turbo, transmission, hubs, wheelbase, and even brake calipers. But there are extensive changes as well, given how demanding the Dakar race proved to be over the years, no matter the location.
The chassis, for instance, although the same as used on the commercially-available RZR, has been tweaked by Jimco Racing. There’s a custom suspension system that gives it an extra 1.5-inches of travel, and 15-inch beadlock Method Race wheels wrapped in 30-inch BF Goodrich tires. The RZR’s stopping power comes from a full four-corner hydraulic disc brake system, while the safety of the people inside is being taken care of by Sparco racing seats and safety harnesses.
“We chose to race the T4 class at Dakar, because we wanted to showcase what the Polaris RZR Pro XP is capable of, what defines its DNA—the pursuit of constant performance. Our vehicle is built from as many stock parts as possible to show their durability and performance capabilities when competing against the toughest competition in the world,” said in a statement Robert Wilmot, Polaris RZR Vehicle Architect and Lead Dakar Engineer.
Full details on the Dakar-spec Polaris RZR Pro XP can be found in the press release section below.
