Here Is the Dakar-Spec Polaris RZR Pro XP

Early next year, in the first days of January, the 2021 Dakar race will kick off. This time, the event takes place in Saudi Arabia, starting in Jeddah on January 3, then going round to Ha’il and back to Jeddah by January 15, for a total of around 5,000 miles (8,000 km). With less than two months left, expect the teams taking part to start showing their rides.

