2020 Polaris Slingshot Grand Touring LE Is the New Face of Fun

Without a doubt, the Polaris Slingshot is one of the most fun vehicles now available on the market. Launched no more than five years ago, it already has a solid fanbase that from time to time needs a special edition to keep them on their toes.
Over the past few months, despite the troubles caused by the global health crisis, Polaris has been a busy little bee. It first launched an automatic transmission for the model, and then released the Design Series that takes personalization options for the three-wheeler to new levels.
As the hot summer days are beginning to take hold, Polaris released a limited edition called Grand Touring LE into the wild. 300 of them will ever be made, all priced from $33,999 and fitted with a series of unique options as standard.
Since the Slingshot is very keen on looking good, the Grand Touring LE comes wrapped in an exclusive paint called Fairway Green, offset by bronze accents and special-edition bronze wheels.
Inside, the special edition is offered with custom seats, a tall wind deflector, a seven-inch Ride Command infotainment system with built-in GPS navigation and turn-by-turn directions, and interior accent lighting.
The Slingshot is powered by the stock 2.4-liter engine, linked to the automatic transmission we mentioned earlier, only it can be gifted with a Stage 1 Tune upgrade to get a boost in power to 203 hp.
At the time of press, there are four Slingshot models for the American market: S, SL, R, and Grand Touring LE. The cheapest you can get is the S at $20,999. Because of its three-wheeled configuration, the vehicle is classified as an Autocycle in 47 American states, but it can also be registered as a motorcycle in various regions.
You can read all the details on the new 2020 Polaris Slingshot Grand Touring LE by hitting this link.
As the hot summer days are beginning to take hold, Polaris released a limited edition called Grand Touring LE into the wild. 300 of them will ever be made, all priced from $33,999 and fitted with a series of unique options as standard.
Since the Slingshot is very keen on looking good, the Grand Touring LE comes wrapped in an exclusive paint called Fairway Green, offset by bronze accents and special-edition bronze wheels.
Inside, the special edition is offered with custom seats, a tall wind deflector, a seven-inch Ride Command infotainment system with built-in GPS navigation and turn-by-turn directions, and interior accent lighting.
The Slingshot is powered by the stock 2.4-liter engine, linked to the automatic transmission we mentioned earlier, only it can be gifted with a Stage 1 Tune upgrade to get a boost in power to 203 hp.
At the time of press, there are four Slingshot models for the American market: S, SL, R, and Grand Touring LE. The cheapest you can get is the S at $20,999. Because of its three-wheeled configuration, the vehicle is classified as an Autocycle in 47 American states, but it can also be registered as a motorcycle in various regions.
You can read all the details on the new 2020 Polaris Slingshot Grand Touring LE by hitting this link.