2021 Mercedes S-Class Rendered With W140 Classic Styling

This week, the rendering world has been all about the Nissan Z Proto. However, the sports car concept has only strengthened our belief that every car should have a hint of retro, including the technologically advanced new Mercedes S-Class 6 photos







Just in case they've run out of ideas, we'd like to remind Mercedes that they can always go back and plagiarize older cars. And in the case of the S-Class, there's no more iconic model than the W140 generation, Russian website



That's why they put together this interesting pair of renderings that imagine a 2021 twist on the W140. In case you forgot, that's what rich people drove after they bought a brand new Merc between 1991 and 1998. It's also the car Princess Diana met her end in. It was an S 280 if we remember correctly.



The W140 was replaced by the W220, which was arguably more rounded. So, boxy design on a 2021 model - how does that work? Well, we can start with the character line down the side. It's very straight and sits right in the middle of the door, which almost looks like a lazy design.



At first glance, the 2021 S-Class is no big deal. It's a sedan that doesn't sound like a Hellcat and refuses to go full-electric. However, the interest for this uber-Merc has been quite strong on our website, and we're pretty sure at least some of you will appreciate this rendering. According to TheSketchMonkey, the only thing wrong with this S-Class is that the taillights are too symmetrical. But we feel like it lacks identity. I mean, BMWs are mostly ugly, but this is just like a forgettable appliance.