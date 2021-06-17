2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Looks Striking in High-Contrast Visual Campaign

The global campaign that was launched when the digital world premiere of the new C-Class took place back in February, is now getting closer to climax. People from all over the world will be able to watch the new C-Class film in just a couple of days.
When the new C-Class was introduced, at the beginning of this year, the brand stressed the idea of a comfort zone that defies the turbulent waves of transformation. And that’s because despite the systematic electrification of the new version, the C-Class continues to be the car that customers have loved for so long.
With more than 10 million units sold since the beginning of the 80s, this popular Mercedes-Benz model is now entering a new era in terms of digitalization and sustainability, but keeping its core character.
Colors will play out this contrast in the upcoming campaign. Red is used to symbolize the joy of sharing experiences with the outside world, while white is representative of the peaceful retreat to your own comfort zone. The film’s protagonist (aimed at a younger demographic) is on a magical journey, where the C-Class becomes a whole world in itself, waiting to be explored.
Customers are invited to explore what is their personal comfort zone, while reminding them that they always have the option of escaping everyday annoyances by getting back to a safe place. And this place could very well be symbolized by the new C-Class, with its harmonious mix of contrasts, like modern efficiency and classic comfort.
With a 95 kW (129 hp) electric output and an electric range of more than 60 miles (100 km), which is a first in its category, plus its high-tech features derived from the S-Class, the C-Class could seem intimidating at first. But both the sedan and station wagon models can be easily customized to deepen that sense of familiarity and personal safety. After all, what better place to feel more relaxed than in your own car?
The C-Class film has already been broadcasted in Germany and will be available online, globally, starting with June 19.
With more than 10 million units sold since the beginning of the 80s, this popular Mercedes-Benz model is now entering a new era in terms of digitalization and sustainability, but keeping its core character.
Colors will play out this contrast in the upcoming campaign. Red is used to symbolize the joy of sharing experiences with the outside world, while white is representative of the peaceful retreat to your own comfort zone. The film’s protagonist (aimed at a younger demographic) is on a magical journey, where the C-Class becomes a whole world in itself, waiting to be explored.
Customers are invited to explore what is their personal comfort zone, while reminding them that they always have the option of escaping everyday annoyances by getting back to a safe place. And this place could very well be symbolized by the new C-Class, with its harmonious mix of contrasts, like modern efficiency and classic comfort.
With a 95 kW (129 hp) electric output and an electric range of more than 60 miles (100 km), which is a first in its category, plus its high-tech features derived from the S-Class, the C-Class could seem intimidating at first. But both the sedan and station wagon models can be easily customized to deepen that sense of familiarity and personal safety. After all, what better place to feel more relaxed than in your own car?
The C-Class film has already been broadcasted in Germany and will be available online, globally, starting with June 19.