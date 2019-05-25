2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 vs. BMW X7 M: Big Super-SUV Comparison

It's no secret that BMW used to be a compact and medium-sized car specialist, while Mercedes-Benz used to be defined by large machines. However, times have changed, with both German premium carmakers now having a passion for filling up niches. Even so, they're not perfectly matched within all the segments and this hypothetical comparison between the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and the won't-happen BMW X7 M is the perfect example of this.
It was 2006 when the three-pointed star came up with the original GL-Class - the third incarnation of the full-size SUV made its debut earlier this year at the New York Auto Show, with the current range-topper being the GLS 580.
This is animated by a non-AMG twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering 489 ponies, but it won't stay on top of the lineup for too long.
That's because Affalterbach engineers are already out there, testing the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.
The newcomer could follow the new rules of the Mercedes-AMG range and come in both "standard" and S trim, with the latter expected to take the muscle well above the 600 horsepower border.
While prototypes of the GLS 63 are currently completing their final development stage, the reveal could take place later this year or in early 2020, but you can expect the velocity behemoth to hit the US market as a 2021 model.
As for the BMW X7 M, the rumor mill talks about serious plans for such a model, but mentions that such intentions have been shelved, at least for now.
Such a monster would've shared its tech side with the F90 M5, as well as with the upcoming X5 M and X6 M. And since BMW M now also offers the Competition badge on crossovers, we could've expected the X7 M Competition to pack at least 625 hp.
The current X7 helm model is the xDrive50i, but this will be replaced by the M50i for the second model year, with this set to borrow the 530 hp 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 from the M850i.
You see, the said unofficial reports talk about BMW M steering clear of working on the X7 due to the market for such models being extremely limited.
And I fully agree - while a big SUV does require the premium feel of a torque-loaded V8, there's no need for an all-out performance version of such a living room.
P.S.: Here's a photo comparison involving the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7 versions that you can actually find in a showroom.
