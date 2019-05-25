2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 vs. BMW X7 M: Big Super-SUV Comparison

It's no secret that BMW used to be a compact and medium-sized car specialist, while Mercedes-Benz used to be defined by large machines. However, times have changed, with both German premium carmakers now having a passion for filling up niches. Even so, they're not perfectly matched within all the segments and this hypothetical comparison between the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and the won't-happen BMW X7 M is the perfect example of this.