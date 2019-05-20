Best Used Large SUVs: Fifth Gear Likes Volvo XC90 Over Discovery and Q7

TDI

In its last series, Fifth Gear magazine talks about cheapskate alternatives to a new Range Rover and Bentley Bentayga. The three contenders must cost under £7,000 and include the Land Rover Discovery, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90.All of them look ancient but are up to the job of climbing a hill or delivering the kids to school on a cold winter morning. You're probably familiar with all three of these iconic SUVs, but some consumer advice from Vicki is always welcomed.Starting with the XC90, she firmly recommends the 2.4-liter diesel engine, a choice we agree with from the perspective of both fuel consumption and reliability. Perhaps the best thing about the Volvo is that it feels sufficiently narrow to squeeze down a B-road yet still has ample cargo space.It's not particularly engaging to drive, unlike the Audi Q7. Ingolstadt's old flagship is gigantic and imposing going down the road, yet feels like a normal car from behind the wheel. The 3.0is pretty much the only engine that you'll find to buy, as the V8s and 3.6-liter gasoline V6 were too thirsty. On that note, we recommend finding the later model years, where the gearbox and diesel engine form a more efficient combo.However, Fifth Gear's reviewer notes that servicing the Q7 can be expensive while the super-heavytends to eat a lot of tires, which given their size aren't cheap either. Which leaves us with the Land Rover Discovery.The third-generation model was very popular in the UK, but we wouldn't even put it on this list. Vicki says she recommends buying the 7-seat version because it comes standard with air suspension but admits this has a tendency to go wrong. In addition, Land Rover engines of this era aren't exactly known for their reliability. It's very good at off-roading, though.